Man with suspected chemical exposure at ExxonMobil plant dies, prompts decontamination at Baytown ER, officials say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A plant worker has died at the hospital after he suffered cardiac arrest following a suspected chemical exposure at the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins plant Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to officials with Baytown Fire Department, firefighters responded to the plant at around 8:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Decker Drive.

Upon arriving, they discovered a man on the ground who appeared to have suffered from cardiac arrest.

The man was taken to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital where he later died.

Officials said firefighters smelled a chemical odor from the man’s body and proceeded to call Baytown FD’s hazmat team to the hospital.

The hospital’s emergency room was placed on limited access as a precautionary measure, according to officials. Ambulance traffic was diverted to other area hospitals.

Five Baytown FD firefighters were exposed to the chemical. They were immediately held for decontamination and health monitoring pending medical clearance, officials said.

As of 4 p.m., officials said hazmat crews completed ventilation and monitoring of the hospital and levels were deemed safe.

It’s unknown at this time to what type of chemical the man was exposed.

No additional injuries were reported.

ExxonMobil officials provided the following statement:

“We are saddened to report that an employee passed away at our Baytown facility today. We extend our deepest sympathy to the employee’s family, friends and coworkers.

Initial reports from the Baytown fire department indicate that the cause of death was a cardiac arrest. Industry testing and detection methods confirmed there was no chemical exposure to the employee or medical responders.

We thank the City of Baytown emergency responders and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital medical personnel for their fast response.” – ExxonMobil spokesperson”

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital provided the following statement below:

The Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital’s Emergency Department received a patient from EMS with a suspected HAZMAT exposure. In coordination with Baytown Fire Department and its HAZMAT team, the hospital diverted ambulance traffic and closely monitored access for all visitors to the emergency room to ensure their safety. The emergency room did not close. After investigating, the Baytown Fire Department and HAZMAT team has cleared the emergency room to resume normal operations. Any additional questions should be referred to the Baytown Fire Department.