Standoff continues after suspect releases 5, 9-year-old following hostage situation in NW Houston, HPD say

Police officers are in a standoff with a suspect after they say he held two young children hostage inside an apartment complex in northwest Houston on Wednesday.

According to police, the man was holding the children, ages 5 and 9, inside a unit at the Waterford Grove Apartments in the 3120 block of Crestdale Drive.

Lt. Larry Crowson from the Houston Police Department says the suspect has since let the kids go however he remained inside the apartment.

It is believed the suspect has a weapon inside the residence.

The children are said to be safe, and there have been no reported injuries at this time.

