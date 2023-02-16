72º

EL PASO MALL SHOOTING: Elected officials, residents share thoughts on social media following deadly shooting at Cielo Vista Mall

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Elected officials, residents share thoughts on social media following deadly shooting at Cielo Vista Mall (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

EL PASO, Texas – A person was shot and killed, and three others were injured after two gunmen reportedly opened fire in the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso.

SEE ALSO: 1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall; 1 in custody, another possible shooter remains at-large

According to police, the shooting took place around 5 p.m.

One suspect was taken into custody, while the other remained at large Wednesday night, police say.

It is unclear what the motive of the shooting was at this time.

About three years ago, the El Paso community was shaken up by gun violence after someone began shooting inside a Walmart just minutes away from where the deadly at the mall took place on Wednesday. Three people lost their lives during that shooting on Aug. 3, 2019.

SEE ALSO: Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack

Texas man pleads guilty to federal hate crime and gun charges in 2019 shooting that killed 23 at a Walmart in El Paso

US won’t seek death penalty for alleged Texas Walmart gunman

Below are sentiments from elected officials, and other residents after Wednesday’s tragedy:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021.

