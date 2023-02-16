EL PASO MALL SHOOTING: Elected officials, residents share thoughts on social media following deadly shooting at Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas – A person was shot and killed, and three others were injured after two gunmen reportedly opened fire in the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso.

According to police, the shooting took place around 5 p.m.

One suspect was taken into custody, while the other remained at large Wednesday night, police say.

It is unclear what the motive of the shooting was at this time.

About three years ago, the El Paso community was shaken up by gun violence after someone began shooting inside a Walmart just minutes away from where the deadly at the mall took place on Wednesday. Three people lost their lives during that shooting on Aug. 3, 2019.

Below are sentiments from elected officials, and other residents after Wednesday’s tragedy:

I spoke to Mayor Leeser about the shooting tonight in El Paso. l offered the full support of the State of Texas, including the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 16, 2023

The El Paso Office of Emergency Management has activated a Family Reception Center at Burges High School's main gym located at 7800 Edgemere. The public is asked to report to Burges if they wish to connect with a family member.

Please do not go to Cielo Vista Mall. — City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) February 16, 2023

We appreciate all the support our community shows our first responders and the people that were at Cielovista Mall.



However, we kindly ask to refrain from bringing donations to Cielovista Mall or Burges HS as the area needs to be cleared of as much traffic as possible. pic.twitter.com/y7gT76A0wv — El Paso Office of Emergency Management (@ElPasoOEM) February 16, 2023

I am staying in close contact with local officials who are dealing with a shooting in the same area where 23 lives were taken by a mass shooting 3 years ago.



No community deserves multiple incidents of gun violence. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) February 16, 2023

(1/3) I'm disappointed to hear about the shooting that took place in Cielo Vista Mall this evening. In a community that has been tragically struck by gun violence, today's events open unhealed wounds. Praying for the deceased victim & those injured. — Cesar Blanco (@CesarJBlanco) February 16, 2023

My aunt is currently in hiding at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, TX, as this active shooter scenario is still unfolding. She survived the 2019 Wal-Mart El Paso shooting thanks to someone who pulled her to safety. What is it going to take to enact change?! — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) February 16, 2023

El Paso police say a person shot four people inside Cielo Vista Mall shortly after 5 pm. One person died and three were taken to the hospital. Police say they arrested one person and are looking for a possible second person in connection to the shooting. pic.twitter.com/QpJzZ1Tw0t — Uriel J. García (@ujohnnyg) February 16, 2023