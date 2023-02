HOUSTON – Traffic on the I-10 East Freeway heading outbound to I-69 Eastex downtown is backed up after a big rig overturned and lost its load.

According to Houston Transtar, the accident happened around 5:21 a.m., and is affecting a right shoulder, right lane, center lane and an entrance ramp.

Drivers are cautioned to avoid the area, possibly using 610 Loop as an alternate route.

KPRC 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.