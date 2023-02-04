Gov. Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration amid extreme cold weather in Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JANUARY 31: (L-R) Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management Nim Kidd and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott observe weather patterns during a briefing on January 31, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Gov. Abbott held a meeting and news conference in preparation for the winter storm that is sweeping across portions of Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

TEXAS – On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this week’s weather.

The storms that took place caused widespread property damage, hazardous travel disruptions, and localized power outages.

The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties.

Additional counties may be added to the declaration.

Additionally, abbott requested assistance from local officials to repair damaged infrastructure, dispose debris, and conduct damage assessments.

“The State of Texas has provided all assistance requested throughout the severe weather this week, and we continue to ensure that communities across our state have the resources and support they need to recover from the winter weather event,” said Abbott. “Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm. Texans are encouraged to continue reporting damages to the iSTAT damage survey so we can meet all needs in the recovery process.”

This week, the Governor urged Texans to report ice storm damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).

The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking on “Ice Storm/Winter Weather January 29 - Ongoing.”

The details and photos provided in the iSTAT damage reports help emergency management officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for additional disaster assistance.

The submitted information also aids officials in identifying resource needs. Reporting damage through the iSTAT survey is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency. It does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

Read the Governor’s disaster declaration.