Galveston County woman sentenced to 27 years in love triangle murder, authorities say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A woman police said lured a man to her home where he was murdered as a result of a love triangle has received a sentence of 27 years, Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Angelique Marie Campbell, of Port Bolivar, pleaded guilty to murder in an incident involving Campbell, the victim, and the father of Campbell’s child. Campbell agreed to a sentence of 27 years in prison.

Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, Galveston County Sheriff’s officers responded to a reported shooting at a home in Crystal Beach. Once there, officers discovered Jordan Montre Turner-Boxley’s body in Campbell’s home. Turner-Boxley had been shot once in the chest.

Authorities said Campbell told responding officers that Turner-Boxley had come over and had been trying to force himself on her when the father of her child, Daron Cordell Gills, entered the residence unexpectedly and confronted Turner-Boxley. Campbell said that both men started fighting, and when she ran out of the home, she heard one gunshot before Gills exited the trailer. According to the probable cause affidavit for Gills’ arrest on a murder charge, officers did not observe any indication of a physical struggle in the home nor any evidence that Turner-Boxley had possessed a weapon.

Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office noted in its news release about the case that officers were “immediately suspicious” of Campbell’s account of the incident and obtained a search warrant for her phone. Authorities said a review of Campbell’s text messages between her and Turner-Boxley showed that -- contrary to her statement to police -- just hours before the incident, Campbell had repeatedly invited Turner-Boxley to her home. Officers also reviewed text messages between Campbell and Gills and found that the two had recently broken up and that Campbell wanted to resume their relationship. Gills believed that Campbell was in an ongoing romantic relationship with Turner-Boxley so Gills told Campbell that, for them to get back together, she would have to “catch a body,” according to authorities.

Authorities said Campbell told Gills she would not kill anybody, but offered to set up Turner-Boxley instead. The DA’s Office said two days later, Campbell invited Turner-Boxley over to her trailer where Gills shot him to death. When officers confronted Campbell with the text messages found on her phone, she confessed that Gills did not arrive unexpectedly as she had previously stated, but was hiding in the bathroom when Turner-Boxley arrived. Authorities said Campbell told officers that Gills asked her to have Turner-Boxley sit with his back to the bathroom so that Turner-Boxley would not see Gills coming.

A Galveston County grand jury indicted both Campbell and Gills for murder. Gills pleaded guilty last month and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Daron Cordell Gills (Galveston County Criminal District Attorney's Office)

Campbell will be eligible for parole after serving half of her sentence.