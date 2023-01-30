Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday in the original ‘Addams Family’ series, dies at 64

circa 1964: Group portrait of the cast of the television series, 'The Addams Family,' in costume. Standing (L-R): Jackie Coogan (1914 - 1984), John Astin, Blossom Rock, and Ted Cassidy. Sitting (L-R): Lisa Loring, Carolyn Jones, and Ken Weatherwax. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Lisa Loring, who played the young Wednesday Addams on “The Addams Family” from 1964 to 1966 and also appeared in “As the World Turns,” died Saturday of a stroke, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed. She was 64.

“She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg said.

A friend, Laurie Jacobson, reported her death on Facebook, writing that she “was in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.”

Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on “The Munsters,” also remembered her on Facebook, writing, “Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring’s passing. We were very close and worked together often. I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend.”

