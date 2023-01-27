Craving Girl Scout cookies? 🍪 Here’s how to purchase them in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Craving Girl Scout cookies? Crave no more. They’re returning to the Houston-area very soon -- Feb. 11, to be exact.
This year’s cookie lineup includes fan favorites such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and the addition of the new Raspberry Rally. The cookies are $5 a box.
Girl Scout cookies will be available in Southeast Texas through March 26.
Here are ways to purchase Girl Scout cookies:
- Connect with a registered Girl Scout to find out how a local troop member is selling cookies this year.
- Customers without a registered Girl Scout contact have a few options to order cookies:
- From Feb. 11 through March 26, visit https://www.gssjc.org/cookies and enter a ZIP code to find a troop to support with a direct shipped order.
- From Feb. 17 through March 26, Girl Scouts will host cookie booths at participating public locations around the region. Visit https://www.gssjc.org/cookies to find booths near you.
Through the Girl Scouts’ Cookies4Heroes program, you can purchase a $5 box of cookies for direct donation to give to military and first responders. These cookies can be purchased for donation through a local girl scout, at cookie booths or online.
For more information, visit https://www.gssjc.org/en/cookies/2023-cookie-program.html.
🍪 What are your favorite Girl Scout cookies and why? Will you try the new Raspberry Rally cookies?