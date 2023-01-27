Craving Girl Scout cookies? 🍪 Here’s how to purchase them in the Houston area

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: Girl Scouts sell cookies as a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City. The scouts did brisk business, setting up shop in locations around Midtown Manhattan on National Girl Scout Cookie Day. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Craving Girl Scout cookies? Crave no more. They’re returning to the Houston-area very soon -- Feb. 11, to be exact.

This year’s cookie lineup includes fan favorites such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and the addition of the new Raspberry Rally. The cookies are $5 a box.

Girl Scout cookies will be available in Southeast Texas through March 26.

Here are ways to purchase Girl Scout cookies:

Connect with a registered Girl Scout to find out how a local troop member is selling cookies this year.

Customers without a registered Girl Scout contact have a few options to order cookies:

From Feb. 11 through March 26, visit https://www.gssjc.org/cookies and enter a ZIP code to find a troop to support with a direct shipped order.

From Feb. 17 through March 26, Girl Scouts will host cookie booths at participating public locations around the region. Visit https://www.gssjc.org/cookies to find booths near you.

Through the Girl Scouts’ Cookies4Heroes program, you can purchase a $5 box of cookies for direct donation to give to military and first responders. These cookies can be purchased for donation through a local girl scout, at cookie booths or online.

For more information, visit https://www.gssjc.org/en/cookies/2023-cookie-program.html.

🍪 What are your favorite Girl Scout cookies and why? Will you try the new Raspberry Rally cookies?



