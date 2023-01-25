Plea agreement reached for Houston woman accused of murdering her childhood friend, kidnapping baby

Magen Fieramusca faces a capital murder charge in connection with the death of Austin mother, Heidi Broussard. She was also previously charged with kidnapping Broussard and her newborn daughter Margot.

HOUTSON – The Houston woman accused of kidnapping her childhood friend and friend’s newborn baby before murdering the friend in 2019 is expected to enter a plea agreement next week, a Travis County court official confirmed to KPRC 2 on Tuesday.

Magen Fieramusca is charged with capital murder in the death of Heidi Broussard, an Austin mother who disappeared in December 2019. Broussard’s body was found a week later in the trunk of a car parked outside a Jersey Village-area home.

Baby Margo was found unharmed and later reunited with her family.

Jail records show Fieramusca is also charged with two counts of kidnapping and tampering with a human corpse.

Fieramusca’s defense attorney told KPRC 2 that he and prosecutors negotiated an agreement and she is expected to be sentenced to 55 years in prison. As charged, he said, she was looking at life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“I imagine many have questions that will never be adequately answered, nevertheless, I hope that this plea brings some closure to this family’s great loss,” Fieramusca’s attorney Brian Erskine wrote in an email to KPRC 2.

The plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31 in Travis County District Court.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement regarding the plea agreement: