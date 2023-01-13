Cypress Ridge HS student charged with murder after runaway’s body found at motel; boyfriend accused of being triggerman, docs show

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old girl who was caught in the middle of a drug deal gone bad is now charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old runaway in December of 2022, according to court records.

Victoria Nicole Duron, also known as Tori, has been charged with capital murder in the death of 16-year-old Tyrone Fiamahn, also known as “Knock-Knock” or “Knox.”

Body discovered

On Dec. 19, 2022, Fiamahn’s body was found around 8 p.m. at the Regency Inn motel, located at 12349 West FM 1960.

The discovery was made by a female friend who was trying to get in contact with Fiamahn after not hearing from him for a few days, according to court documents.

She told detectives that she got worried and went to the hotel where he’s been living for a year. The friend knocked on the door and left when no one answered, but returned later and tried again, also putting her ear to the door. That’s when she made the gruesome discovery. The friend found Fiamahn lying in a pool of blood, and immediately called 911.

How was the runaway teen able to live in a hotel for a year? According to court records, the room was registered under another person’s name.

The Harris County medical examiner said the teen had been dead for several days and that his body was decomposing by the time it was found. Fiamahn died from multiple gunshot wounds, being shot in the head, neck, back and arm. His death was ruled as a homicide.

Investigators determined that the murder happened after 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2022, according to court records.

Investigation begins

During the investigation, detectives reviewed the hotel’s surveillance video around the time they believed he was murdered. At 10:03 p.m., video shows a woman being dropped off by a Lyft driver in a blue Ford F-150. As the couple walked toward Fiamahn’s hotel room, the girl could be seen pulling her hoodie over her head, possibly trying to hide her face, and the man was wearing a black hoodie.

At 10:52 p.m., surveillance video shows the door of the hotel opening and closing a few times and the couple was seen leaving with their heads down. Investigators could see the man had something in his pants that made him walk in an odd way. He was also seen now wearing a camo-patterned jacket instead of the black jacket he had on previously. The couple was picked up by a Lyft driver in a blue Kia Optima.

Investigators were able to contact Lyft and track down the person who ordered the service, which was Victoria Nicole Duron, according to court records. Further investigation led detectives to a photo of Duron on Facebook, which looked like the woman seen at the hotel on surveillance video.

Victoria Nicole Duron, 17. (Harris County District Attorney's Office)

Duron was identified as a Cypress Ridge High School student, and detectives reached out to her parents, who agreed to meet with them so Duron could provide a volunteer statement, according to court records.

On Jan. 7, Duron appeared to not being honest with police, but once she was confronted about her lies and half-truths, she admitted to detectives that she knew Fiamahn. She revealed that she knew him prior to meeting her boyfriend, a juvenile named “DD” in court docs. Duron stated that she met DD on Instagram, and they began a dating. She later learned that DD also knew Fiamahn, who was DD’s drug supplier.

Docs show that DD would buy from Fiamahn and sell the narcotics.

Duron stated that she and DD would meet with Fiamahn several times to smoke and “re-up” DD’s drug supply, records show.

Teen’s confession: The night of the murder

According to Duron, on the night of Dec. 16, DD and Fiamahn agreed to meet at his hotel room, and Fiamahn ordered the couple a Lyft, according to court docs. When they arrived, DD told Duron to cover her face as they were going to the room. The girl said he’d never asked her to do that when they previously visited Fiamahn.

When they got inside room, they allegedly smoked and talked for about 30 to 40 minutes. Duron told detectives that she was standing next to the door, DD was sitting on the sofa and Fiamahn was sitting on the side of the bed. Reportedly, Fiamahn accused them of stealing drugs from him, but Duron said the both of them denied it. After confronting the couple, Duron said Fiamahn began rolling a cigar with his head down as he whispered something to himself.

According to court records, Duron saw DD pull out his Glock pistol from his waistline, stand and shoot Fiamahn in the head several times from only a few feet away. She said Fiamahn fell on the floor face down.

Duron told investigators that she went to leave, but DD told her to close the door and instructed her to steal the THC vapes from Fiamahn’s backpack, which she said she did. DD then rolled Fiamahn’s lifeless body over and stole $1,000 from his pockets, records show. He then took his phone and rifle. Duron stated that she ordered a Lyft to take them back to DD’s home.

Once they got to DD’s home, they allegedly told his DD’s uncle what happened. The uncle told them to collect the clothing they wore during the shooting and then drove them to an unknown location where they burned it, according to court documents. DD allegedly traded the rifle for another gun a day or two later and threw away the victim’s phone.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges of capital murder against Duron.

No information has been released as of yet on the status of DD’s involvement or charges.