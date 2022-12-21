Investigation underway after 16-year-old boy found dead inside motel in northwest Harris County: HCSO

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was found dead inside of a motel Monday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made at 8 p.m. at the Regency Inn motel, located at 12349 West FM 1960.

Responding deputies found the 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds in one of the motel rooms. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as Tyrone Fiamahn, according to HCSO.

Investigators believe the teen had been dead for several days and are currently working to identify those who had been contact with the boy during his stay at the motel.

At this time, there are no suspects in the investigation.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477 or the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.