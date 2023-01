HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will join community leaders Wednesday morning for the Harvey Renovation project reveal at the Blue Triangle Community Center, according to a release.

The news conference will begin at 11 a.m.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Blue Triangle Board of Directors, community leaders and more will also be in attendance.

