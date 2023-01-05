Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting at Acres Home apartment complex back in October

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred back in October 2022.

Jalon Whitley, 21, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 25-year-old Jonte Grant to death.

On Oct. 3, 2022, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9601 West Montgomery Road around 12:25 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Grant lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, Whitley was identified as the suspect and was arrested on Tuesday. Two more unidentified suspects remain on the loose.

Anyone with additional information in this case or on the identities of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.