Have you seen Lil’ Will? 1 in custody, 1 on the run after caught-on-camera violent assault of 69-year-old, HPD says

(Left to Right) William Alex-Zander Amaro, 22, and Joseph Lamark Journet, 37

HOUSTON – One suspect is in custody, but his alleged accomplice is on the run after police say the duo brutally beat a 69-year-old man outside a convenience store in broad daylight.

The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 5 in the 1000 block of Booth.

Police said the victim had no idea his movements were being tracked by a man who knew exactly what he wanted: money.

That man, police said, was 22-year-old William Alex-Zander Amaro, aka “Lil Will.”

According to documents, Amaro watched the man withdraw cash from a Wells Fargo Bank, then head into the J. F. Food Mart convenience store.

Amaro quickly tried to recruit some of his buddies to help him rob the victim, investigators said.

One man told investigators that Amaro approached him, but he declined, wanting no parts of what was about to happen.

But another man, identified as Joseph Lamark Journet, was more than willing to join in, documents show.

So Amaro and Journet waited for the man to exit the store. When he did, Amaro allegedly punched the victim from behind, knocking him to the gorund, and Journet allegedly started stomping him.

The victim said, before he blacked out, he remembered hearing someone say, “take his wallet.”

Amaro then took the victim’s wallet, which contained his $200 in cash and identification cards.

A tip led investigators to the identification of the two suspects.

Journet, 37, was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with aggravated robbery of the elderly.

Amaro, who was also charged with aggravated robbery of the elderly, remains on the loose.

Police released surveillance video in hopes that someone will recognize Amaro and help get him off the streets and behind bars.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.