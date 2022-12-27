Lost your luggage? This is what you need to know before filing a claim with your airline

Baggage waits to be claimed after canceled flights at the Southwest Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

HOUSTON – With so many flights being canceled or delayed, hundreds of bags are piling up at airports across the country, including here in Houston.

If your bag ends up lost, delayed, or damaged, the U.S. Department of Transportation says airlines must compensate passengers if that is the case.

Airlines have a baggage service office located in the baggage claim area where a claim can be filed.

Here are some of the guidelines on what to do about your bags:

If your bags are LOST:

Each airline carrier has different policies that determine when a bag is officially lost. Check with the airline’s Contract of Carriage for more details. Most carriers declare a bag truly lost between 5-14 days after the flight.

The US DOT can get involved if an airline unreasonably refuses to consider a bag lost after it has been missing for an unreasonable amount of time. This also depends on the type of itinerary you have (international vs. domestic), and how many airline carriers are involved if you were aboard more than one flight.

Airlines must refund any checked bag fees paid prior to the flight

Passengers must provide proof (such as receipts) of any valuables purchased inside the lost bags.

If your bags are DAMAGED:

The U.S. DOT says airlines are responsible for repairing or reimbursing a passenger for damaged baggage and/or contents inside the baggage that were damaged. However, airlines are not responsible for damage prior to checking in at the airport.

Airlines will negotiate a compensation amount based on the value of the bag if repairs cannot be made.

Passengers are encouraged to purchase travelers insurance if carrying valuable items.

If your bags are DELAYED:

Airlines are responsible for locating the bag. Most airlines have tracking systems that provide the bag’s location.

Visit your airline’s baggage service office to file a claim. If your bag arrives after leaving the airport, you can have them deliver the bag for you at a location of your choice.

Passengers should file a claim as soon as possible and stay close in communication with the airline after filing the claim.

To learn more about lost baggage and limits of liability, visit the U.S. Department of Transportation’s webpage here.

