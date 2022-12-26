Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million, sixth largest in its history

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an eye-popping $565 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last week, the lottery announced Saturday.

If somebody wins at the next drawing, the jackpot would be the sixth-largest prize in the 20-year history of the game, Mega Millions announced in a news release on its website.

The numbers drawn on Friday night were white balls 15, 21, 32, 38 and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 8. No ticket matched all six winning numbers, but two tickets sold in California and Illinois matched five of them and nabbed the game’s second-biggest prize.

