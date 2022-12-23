Houston Zoo to remain closed during freeze

HOUSTON – Due to the continued freezing conditions, the Houston Zoo will remain closed over the holiday weekend. It will reopen on Monday, December 26.

The Zoo was already scheduled to be closed on Christmas Day.

Guests who have purchased tickets for the unplanned closed days can reschedule for another day of their choosing. Ticket holders should check their email for details.

The Houston Zoo activated cold weather preparations ahead of the freeze in animal areas and around Zoo grounds to ensure the safety and security of staff, animals, and plants during inclement weather.

All animal buildings, barns and night-houses are equipped with heaters and are built to withstand extreme weather conditions. Animal care teams have given animals different options to stay warm, including extra hay and bedding materials, until the arctic blast passes through our area. Vulnerable plants have been covered to avoid freezing and generators are in place should the Zoo lose power at any time during the weather event.

The abrupt drop in temperatures is expected to stun smaller wild ectotherms (like lizards, dragonflies, and frogs). If found, place the critters out of harm’s way in a planted area and cover them with leaf litter to give them the best chance of survival and recovery after the cold weather event passes.

For the latest information on the Zoo’s schedule and closures, visit houstonzoo.org