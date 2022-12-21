MKT trail extension in the Heights completed

HOUSTON – The City of Houston held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the new MKT Spur Connector that connects the MKT and White Oak Bayou Greenway trails.

The $1.2 million project includes 850 feet of a 10-foot-wide concrete hike-and-bike trail, along with stormwater upgrades, a retaining wall and safety railings.

“The completion of the MKT Spur Connector represents a safer and more equitable transportation network for all users,” Houston Public Works Director Carol Haddock said in a statement. “The MKT Spur connector is the final missing piece to link users to 17 miles of hike-and-bike trails along the greenway, creating a more pleasant experience.”

Work on the MKT Spur Connector project began in 2021. The Spur branches off the MKT Trail northwest of the MKT Bridge over White Oak Bayou, connecting to White Oak Bayou Greenway underneath Studemont Street.