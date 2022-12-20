Crews battle 3-alarm fire at auto shop in southwest Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a three-alarm fire at an auto shop in southwest Houston Tuesday, crews with the Houston Fire Department said.

HFD responded to reports of a fire at an auto shop located at 6511 Mapleridge.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they tried extinguishing the blaze.

According to HFD, no firefighter or civilian injuries were reported. Sixty cars were reportedly in the building when the fire started and four 5-gallon drums of oil made the blaze worse. Townhomes that were behind the automotive shop were evacuated, HFD said.

Arson is reportedly still at the scene investigating what caused the fire.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.