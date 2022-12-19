‘Heartbreaking case’: Convicted drunken driver receives 4 life sentences after crash kills mother, 3 children in March of 2021

Daniel Canada, 35, is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a crash that left a mother and three children dead.

HOUSTON – A man who is responsible for a multi-vehicle crash that killed a mother and three of her children in March of 2021 has been sentenced to four life sentences on Monday, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

“We see more deaths from drunk driving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than any other month a year,” Ogg said. “This heartbreaking case shows that a single person’s irresponsibility and bad decisions can result in the deaths of multiple people who are completely innocent, including kids.”

Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced to four life sentences by state District Judge Colleen Gaido after he was convicted last week of four counts of intoxication manslaughter in a three-week trial. The life sentences will run concurrently.

The 7-vehicle crash happened on March 14, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. at FM 2920 and Gosling Road.

According to prosecutors, Canada’s vehicle, traveling around 100 miles per hour, hit 28-year-old Porsha Branch’s vehicle. Her sedan burst into flames in the pileup, instantly killing her and three of her sons: 7-month-old Drake, 2-year-old Messiah, and 5-year-old King.

Porsha Branch and three of her sons: 7-month-old Drake, 2-year-old Messiah, and 5-year-old King. (Harris County District Attorney's Office)

Canada survived the crash with minor injuries.

His blood alcohol level was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit, and his blood test also showed marijuana and Xanax, according to prosecutors.

Assistant District Attorney Lynn Nguyen, who prosecuted the case with ADA Erandy Marquez, said the verdict shows that the people of Harris County are tired of drunken driving deaths and will hold defendants accountable.

“Daniel Canada robbed three young children of the opportunity to grow into the people they could have become,” Nguyen said. “He robbed a mother of her life, a father of his entire family, and the community of a wonderful group of people, and he did all of this simply out of selfishness.”