Carjacking suspect who was shot by HPD officer following brief pursuit to face multiple charges, police say

HOUSTON – A carjacking suspect who was shot by a Houston police officer following a brief pursuit is facing several charges, officials with the Houston Police Department announced on Saturday.

Joseph Ceasar Taylor, 30, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated robbery.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Kevin Deese, officers received reports of a carjacking at around 6:48 a.m. in the 2700 block of Woodland Park.

At around 7 a.m., Deese said officers found the stolen vehicle driven by Taylor behind PlazAmericas Mall.

As officers followed Taylor, they approached and initiated a traffic stop in the 8400 block of Bellaire Boulevard. That was when Deese said Taylor fled and a pursuit began.

During the short pursuit, police said Taylor struck an innocent driver before abandoning the stolen vehicle and running on foot. Deese said he was seen entering an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Bellaire

Officers followed and gave commands to Taylor, but Deese said he did not comply. Tasers were deployed, but it was not effective.

At some point, Taylor ran towards the courtyard, where police said he pulled out a gun and pointed at officers. As he apparently ignored every command from police, Deese said officers shot at Taylor twice.

Taylor ran once more, this time at a flight of stairs within the apartment complex. Eventually, Deese said he surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.

Taylor was found to be shot in the leg and ankle and is expected to survive.

Assistant Chief Deese said officers recovered “at least three” handguns from the suspect.

No officers were hurt.

The innocent driver that was allegedly struck by Taylor suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Deese said the investigation is ongoing.