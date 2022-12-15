Texans receivers Chris Moore, Amari Rodgers step up with Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins sidelined

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (1) breaks p a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore (15) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

HOUSTON – Chris Moore timed his leap perfectly, stretching out as he snagged a sideline pass from Texans quarterback Davis Mills on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Texans’ veteran wide receiver made several impactful plays, catching a career-high 10 passes for 124 yards on 11 targets at AT&T Stadium.

With starting wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins both sidelined with injuries, Moore helped fill that void with a series of catches. That included a crisp spin move after securing the football for extra yards.

Between Moore and Amari Rodgers, the Texans got a lot of production out of the wide receiver position. Rodgers caught his first NFL touchdown on a play-action, roll-out pass from backup quarterback Jeff Driskel and recorded four catches for 57 yards on five targets.

“Chris Moore was outstanding,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said. “Outstanding with his special teams play. Outstanding, of course, as a receiver. Amari Rodgers, also getting into the mix. I like what those guys were able to do. We did some good things.”

Moore and Rodgers combined for 14 receptions for 181 yards and one score on 16 targets.

That’s an extremely high percentage. Especially considering that Moore has primarily been a special-teams contributor in the past and Rodgers was cut by the Green Bay Packers after fumbling issues.

Moore’s previous career-high for yards was a 109-yard game against the New England Patriots last season.

“I don’t think I’ve had that many catches in a football game ever, so that was awesome to be that much involved,” Moore said. “As far as yards, last year during the Patriots game, I was involved in that. It was nice to be a part of the game plan and make some plays.”

Moore has emerged as an important part of the offense, catching a career-high 37 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 21 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets last season for the Texans.

“My whole life as playing receiver, I always played outside,” Moore said. “I’ve never played in the slot really. That’s really what’s new for me. So to go back out there where I was, I wouldn’t say more comfortable, it was something I had always done, it was nice. You put me anywhere out on the field, I’m going to try and make plays. It doesn’t really matter where I’m at.”

Moore was convinced that he scored in a pivotal red-zone sequence, but he was considered down by Smith who didn’t challenge the play.

“I looked at it a few times and I’m not going to lie, it’s still hard to tell,” Moore said. “I haven’t found an angle where I can get a definite answer. It’s frustrating to see it like that, but it’s part of the game.”

The former third-round draft pick from Clemson excelled in his first extended opportunity since joining the Texans.

Moore fumbled in his final game for the Packers against the Cowboys before being claimed off waivers by the Texans. Rodgers had never scored before in the NFL after excelling in the Atlantic Coast Conference as an all-conference selection.

“I felt great, it felt amazing just being able to get in the end zone and get that weight lifted off me,” Rodgers said. “I definitely feel like I’ll be able to continue to make plays now that I’ve made that play. Just being able to have that feeling, it felt amazing. I’ve just got to keep working and building that trust with the staff and the quarterbacks. Hopefully, we take off from it.

“I was locked in. This whole week I was like I owed the Cowboys because they were my last game with the Packers. I knew that I owed them. I wanted to give them a good game to show them I wasn’t the player that I was my last game. This game was definitely circled for me.”

Rodgers’ first catch with the Texans was a touchdown. His yardage total is a career-high.

By acquiring Rodgers, the Texans added his four-year, $4.899 million rookie contract that included a $923,561 signing bonus paid by the Packers.

Rodgers (5-foot-9, 215 pounds) had eight receptions for 95 yards and 11 rushing yards with 626 return yards on special teams for the Packers.

Rodgers had four catches for 50 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets in 10 games for Green Bay this season before being waived. He also had five fumbled returns in 10 games with two lost, leading to his release.

“We all sometimes need a second chance, a change in area code, however you want to look at it,” Smith said. “I know since he came into the building, he’s been a pro about everything. He’s picked everything up quickly. He’s smart. He’s bright. He’s got ability.

“For the first couple of weeks, he was inactive. Now his number was called, and I thought he stepped up to the plate and looked comfortable in the role that we had him in yesterday. Hopefully we can continue to grow that.”

Playing with two quarterbacks as Mills and Driskel rotated and played an equal amount of snaps represented an adjustment for the receivers.

They combined for 20 of 27 passing for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

“It worked, it was nice, it was seamless,” Moore said. “We worked on it throughout the week and when it came to the game, I felt like it flowed pretty well.”

Rodgers was a three-year starter for Clemson and a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. At Clemson, he caught 77 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns in his final college season.

He’s determined to keep proving himself now that he has a performance he can build on. Working with two different quarterbacks, Rodgers had chemistry with both Mills and Driskel.

“As a receiver, you just get open and if the ball is around you, you’ve just got to catch it,” Rodgers said. “To me, it doesn’t matter who’s out there at quarterback. I’ve got to do my job and get open. If the ball comes my way, I’ll make the play.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC2 and click2houston.com