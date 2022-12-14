Annapolis man found guilty in fatal shooting of Houston mother who was dropping her son off at US Naval Academy, reports say

29-year-old Angelo Harrod, of Annapolis, has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of Houston mom Michelle Cummings on June 29. Harrod was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter, use of a firearm in violent crime, being in possession of a loaded handgun and endangerment, according to Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson.

HOUSTON – An Annapolis man was found guilty in the murder of a Houston mother who was shot and killed while dropping off her son at a U.S. Naval Academy, according to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On June 29, 2021, the Cummings family was in Maryland to drop off their son, Trey, at the United States Naval Academy for his induction ceremony.

Michelle Cummings, 57, and her husband were on the patio of the Graduate Hotel when police say two stray bullets hit and killed Cummings. Police said she was not the intended target, but the shots that were being fired traveled a distance, striking Cummings.

Stray bullet kills Houston mother who was dropping her son off at Naval Academy in Maryland

On July 28, 2021, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson announced that Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of Cummings. Harrod was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter, use of a firearm in violent crime, being in possession of a loaded handgun and endangerment.

Police said investigators were able to identify Harrod as a person of interest and later the primary suspect after reviewing surveillance video from the crime scene, and then used that evidence to gain additional information that led to the charges being filed.

Harrod was arrested on June 29, 2021, by patrol officers and booked on an outstanding warrant where he was held without bond.

Police said it was later discovered that Harrod was a fugitive after cutting off his ankle monitor on May 3, 2021, and has been on the run since. Harrod was confined to a home detention center for unrelated charges before cutting off his ankle bracelet.

On Tuesday, Harrod was found guilty of first-degree murder, in addition to being convicted of attempted first-degree murder for shooting at two young people returning home from a date, according to NBC Washington.

He faces life without parole plus up to four additional life sentences during his sentencing in February.