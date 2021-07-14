Annapolis police announce arrest in fatal shooting of Houston mother at U.S. Naval Academy

Stray bullet kills Houston mother who was dropping her son off at Naval Academy in Maryland

HOUSTON – Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of Houston mom Michelle Cummings on June 29.

The Cummings family was in Maryland to drop off their son, Trey, at the United States Naval Academy for his induction ceremony. Michelle Cummings, 57, and her husband were on the patio of the Graduate Hotel when police say two stray bullets hit and killed Cummings. Police said she was not the intended target but the shots that were being fired traveled a distance, striking Cummings.

A $57,000 reward was being offered for information that led to an arrest, according to authorities.

Chief Jackson was joined by Mayor Gavin Buckley, leaders from the FBI and ATF, and United States Naval Academy Superintendent Sean Buck during the announcement at noon.

The Annapolis Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing and urges anyone with information about the shooting to call its detectives at 410-260-3439.

This story will be updated shortly.