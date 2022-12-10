71º

Woman killed, man injured in double shooting in San Leon, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Officers say a woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in a double shooting Friday night in San Leon.

According to deputies, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of 25 Street.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Major Ray Nolen stated that when deputies arrived, they found a woman at the scene with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at that location.

Authorities say there was also a man who was critically wounded at the scene. He was reportedly airlifted to a hospital.

Investigators were trying to determine what occurred, but deputies were not searching the area or issuing a call to search for a potential shooting suspect.

