See the sketch: Forensic drawing released after July home invasion that led to sexual assault

HOUSTON – A man is still sought after a July sexual assault in Houston, and now a sketch has been released in the case.

The assault happened on Sunday, July 24, around 2:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Braes Meadow Dr., according to a news release from Crime Stoppers of Houston shared Friday.

During the incident, the suspect forced entry into the residence and sexually assaulted the victim. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. The suspect is described as 25-35 years old, five feet nine inches tall to five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

The man could face charges of sexual assault and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.