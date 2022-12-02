Man, woman lead Katy police on chase before illegal immigrants found smuggled in SUV, officials say

KATY, Texas – A man and woman have been arrested and charged after police say they smuggled several illegal immigrants and led officers on a chase before being captured, according to the Katy Police Department.

Shawn Burch, 35, and Amanda Mayfield, 37, both of Conroe, have been charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.

On Thursday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a white SUV at 10:24 a.m. in the 28400 block of Interstate 10, Katy Waller County.

Police said the driver and passenger remained sitting in the vehicle but then took off. The chase continued for several miles into Houston until the SUV drove into a parking garage where both suspects bolted from the vehicle.

Burch and Mayfield were eventually caught and taken into custody, according to police. Mayfield was also found to have a felony warrant through Grimes County.

The nine foreign-born individuals were transported to the Katy Police Department, processed through Homeland Security and then released, according to police.

The Ft. Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Houston Police Department, Harris County Pct. 5 Constables, and the Waller County District Attorney assisted the Katy Police Department in this case.