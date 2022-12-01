57º

Man wanted after forcing his way into woman’s apartment before sexually assaulting her, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man accused of aggravated robbery and aggravated sexual assault is wanted by police following an incident in October.

According to police, the situation took place in the 8400 block of West Bartell on Oct. 13 at around 1 p.m.

Officials with the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said a woman told them she was approached by an unknown man as she walked up to the door of her apartment complex.

The suspect reportedly showed her a handgun before forcing himself into her unit, ultimately sexually assaulting her.

He then allegedly stole some of her personal property and money prior to fleeing the location.

The suspect wanted by HPD was described as a man, ages 14 to 19 years old, with short spiky hair.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or by submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

