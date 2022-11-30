30 residents displaced after someone intentionally set apartment manager’s office on fire in north Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – Dozens of residents were displaced from their homes Wednesday following an arson fire at an apartment complex in north Harris County Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was reported just after midnight at an apartment complex, located in the 220 block of Bammel Westfield Road.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said 30 residents were evacuated after someone intentionally set the fire in the manager’s office, which spread to several other units.

“I was asleep and I heard people banging on the door and telling me that there was a fire going on. After realizing it was, I walked outside and it was smoke everywhere,” said resident Michael Mitchell.

No injuries were reported and no suspects have been identified at the time.

The Red Cross was called out to help assist the stranded families.

“We have nothing, we lost it all,” said resident Brenda Martin.

The fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.