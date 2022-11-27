71º

Woman, dog rescued after being trapped in partially submerged vehicle trying to avoid high water

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

A woman was reportedly rescued after her car began to sink on Saturday evening, officials shared. (Harris County Constable Precinct 5)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman and her small dog were reportedly rescued after her car began to go underwater on Saturday evening, officials shared.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 5, the woman was driving near Bear Creek Park when she encountered high water.

The woman attempted to make a U-Turn, according to deputies, when she accidentally drove off the road and slid into a ditch.

At that time, authorities say the woman was unable to exit her car but was able to crawl into the back seat with her small dog and call for help.

With the help of a witness, deputies say they were able to locate the vehicle, wade through the water and get the woman out.

The dog was also safely recovered from the vehicle.

“Constable Ted Heap reminds drivers to avoid driving into high water.  Covered roads can hide dips, debris, and other hazards.  As little as six inches of water can be enough to cause serious damage to your vehicle.”

