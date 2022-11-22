Sugar Land man handed prison sentence for child sex abuse

Thi Nguyen, 50, was convicted this month of one count of sexual assault of a child and once count of indecency with a child.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A Sugar Land man was sentenced for child sex abuse offenses he committed in 2018, the Fort Bend County Distrct Attorney’s Office said.

Thi Nguyen, 50, was convicted this month of one count of sexual assault of a child and once count of indecency with a child.

Evidence presented by Assistant District Attorneys Charann Thompson and Alycia Curtis revealed that Nguyen sexually abused a teen shortly after moving to the Sugar Land area in 2018. The jury also heard testimony from another victim the defendant sexually assaulted out of state nearly two decades earlier, when she was only 13 years old.

A jury sentenced Nguyen to serve the maximum 20 years in prison for the sexual assault charge and 10 years for the indecency charge.

“The child victim in this case lost everything as a consequence of coming forward, and this verdict does not repair that,” said lead prosecutor Charann Thompson. “But it does make Mr. Nguyen bear a consequence for his choices, which I hope feels like some measure of justice to her.”

District Attorney Brian Middleton added, “The verdict and sentence reflect the severity of the crime and the jury’s assessment of the weight of the evidence. Our office will continue to seek justice for victims of abuse and ensure that abusers are punished proportionately to the harm they create. We will speak for victims and ensure that justice is done.”

Nguyen was tried in the 400th District Court before Presiding Judge Tameika Carter. Nguyen must serve half of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.