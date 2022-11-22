3 detained, more possibly barricaded inside SW Houston home as police investigate homicide, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police have surrounded a southwest Houston home which is reportedly the scene of a homicide.

Sky 2 aerials show heavy police presence situated around a home in the 4200 block of Knotty Oaks Trail. Patrol units are blocking traffic to the area, as a safety precaution for nearby residents.

Details were limited, but police received a call around 1:05 p.m. Tuesday about two individuals with weapons possibly shooting at people.

After officers arrived, two women and one man were detained. Police said the homicide suspect, and possibly a few others, are barricaded inside the home.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.