At least 2 people shot inside vehicle at gas station near Medical Center area, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

At least 2 people were shot at a gas station on Holcombe and Greenbriar near the Medical Center area (KPRC 2 Rilwan Balogun)

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after at least two people were shot inside their SUV near a gas station near the Medical Center area Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Greenbriar near Holcombe in the Medical Center area shortly after 5 a.m.

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

The victims were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

