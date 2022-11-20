At least 2 people shot inside vehicle at gas station near Medical Center area, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after at least two people were shot inside their SUV near a gas station near the Medical Center area Sunday morning.
The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Greenbriar near Holcombe in the Medical Center area shortly after 5 a.m.
Details on what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.
The victims were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
At least 2 people shot at this Shell gas station on Holcombe and Greenbriar in the Texas Medical Center. The back and right rear window of the SUV shot out.— Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) November 20, 2022
We’re working to get more details @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/J0U4haqHjJ