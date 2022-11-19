Home invasion leads to deputy involved shooting in NW Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a home invasion led to a shooting involving suspects and deputies on Friday night.

According to HCSO Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 5400 block of Melody Park Lane about a reported home invasion.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they were able to located a possible suspect who was still on scene.

At some point after they arrived, shots were fired and deputies reportedly struck one suspect.

That injured suspect was transported to the hospital where they remain in an unknown condition.

A second suspect was also arrested, authorities say, while the search for others continues.

Additionally, Gonzalez said no deputy was injured.