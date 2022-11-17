PHOTOS: There’s a new UH Shasta; 2 orphaned cougar cubs acquired by Houston Zoo🐈🐈

HOUSTON – Two male cougar cubs, found alone in Washington state, have found a new home at the Houston Zoo, the zoo said Thursday.

Word comes after the death of Shasta VI, the University of Houston’s mascot, in August.

The zoo said shortly after sending out the word that the facility had room and expertise to care for cougars, the Washington State Fish & Wildlife Services contacted the zoo when a rancher found two orphaned cubs on his property.

“At an estimated four weeks old when found in late October, it was unlikely the cubs would have survived on their own,” the zoo said in a news release. “Within days, the duo flew to the Lone Star State and are settling into life at the Houston Zoo. The cubs will remain behind the scenes as they get comfortable with their caregivers.”

Houston Zoo welcomes two orphaned cougar cubs, Shasta VII and Louie (Houston Zoo)

The eight-week-old cubs have been named Shasta VII and Louie. Shasta VII, as well as Louie, will carry the long-standing tradition in partnership with the University of Houston Alumni Association and be ambassadors for their counterparts in the wild while faithfully representing the cougar spirit of the University of Houston from their home at the Houston Zoo.

The Houston Zoo said it plans to share updates on the pair on its social media pages as they continue to grow and will invite the public to meet them after they are introduced to their new habitat.

“Shasta has shown himself to be the leader of the two by being protective of his smaller brother and being the calmer, more confident cub,” the zoo said Thursday. “Shasta often sleeps or rests with a paw over Louie.”

The zoo added that it said goodbye to its former cougars, Shasta VI and Haley, earlier this year as the two elderly felines were euthanized several months apart for declining health.

“Both animals had spinal and kidney illnesses which is common in older cats,” the news release read. “While the animal health and care teams worked tirelessly to treat both cougars, it was determined that their wellbeing would not improve. The Houston Zoo is committed to providing the best possible welfare for the animals in their care from birth to death. Haley and Shasta VI will be remembered while the new additions are celebrated.”