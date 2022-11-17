Man dancing on top of 18-wheeler knocked off, killed when truck drives under bridge, police say

A 25-year-old man dancing on an 18-wheeler was knocked off the vehicle and died when it passed under a bridge, police said.

The incident occurred on Nov. 10 at about 11:35 a.m. in the 2500 block of the Eastex Freeway, the Houston Police Department said in a release.

The driver of the red Kenworth tractor-trailer truck didn’t realize the man “jumped or climbed onto the top of the trailer portion of the vehicle,” police said. The man began dancing and may have recorded himself.

When the truck passed underneath the Tuam Street bridge, the man was knocked off the the trailer and fell onto the main lanes of the freeway.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the man to Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers determined the driver was not impaired.

An investigation in this case is ongoing.