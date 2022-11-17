50º

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 43-year-old reported missing last seen in west Houston, family says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – The family of a 43-year-old man says they haven’t been able to locate him since last month.

According to a police report, Edward Jerome Gholar was last seen in the 2700 block of S. Kirkwood Road on Oct. 31.

Edwards’s sister, whom he’s lived with for the past 10 years, says that although her brother suffers from a mental health disorder, he has never just disappeared before.

Gholar was reportedly last seen wearing a tan/brown jacket and a brown hat. He was described as a Black man, standing 5′10″ tall, and weighing 160 pounds.

His sister says she is worried and is hoping someone finds her brother soon.

Anyone with information on Gholar’s disappearance is asked to contact the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons desk at (832) 394-1840.

