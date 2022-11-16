Source: Texans awarded Amari Rodgers off waivers from Packers

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 23: Amari Rodgers #8 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on October 23, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Texans were awarded wide receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers from the Green Bay Packers, according to a league source.

The Texans rank first in the waiver wire priority order with a 1-7-1 record. Texans general manager Nick Caserio has been active the past two days, including claiming running back Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.

Rodgers was placed on waivers by the Packers.

He has four catches for 50 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets in 10 games for Green Bay. He had five fumbled returns in 10 games with two lost, leading to his release after struggling in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

A former third-round draft pick from Clemson, Rodgers was a three-year starter for Clemson and a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. At Clemson, he caught 77 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns in his final college season.

The Texans acquire a four-year, $4.899 million rookie contract that includes a $923,561 signing bonus.

Rodgers (5-foot-9, 215 pounds) has eight career receptions for 95 yards and 11 rushing yards with 626 return yards.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com