LIVE: Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, police say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – A suspect has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in the south side of Houston on Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 5918 Schroeder Road near Griggs Road around 2 p.m.

Investigators say an officer with another agency shot a suspect. The suspect has since been transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No officers were injured during the shooting, according to investigators.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.

