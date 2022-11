All eastbound lanes on I-10 closed are due to a hazmat spill after a crash involving a heavy truck Monday morning, according to Houston TranStar.

The crash was reported at 10:14 a.m. on I-10 Katy at Houston Avenue.

The cause of the spill is unknown. No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route.