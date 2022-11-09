‘Democracy spoke’: Fort Bend County Judge KP George re-elected as Fort Bend County Judge

HOUSTON – Incumbent KP George has been officially declared the winner in the race for the Fort Bend County Judge seat, earning a second term.

It was a narrow race as he earned 52% of the vote but George says he is thankful for the public’s choice.

KPRC 2 spoke with Judge KP George where he said, “The residents of Fort Bend County spoke. At the end of the day, that’s the most powerful institution. Democracy spoke. And so I respect. And I hope everybody respect.”

He released the following statement after the election:

“I am honored to have been re-elected as the Fort Bend County Judge to keep moving #FortBendForward.

“It is because of our grassroots volunteers, working people, our campaign team, and the voters of our diverse community – that we can continue to keep Fort Bend County the #1 place in America to raise our families.

“I will continue to lead our communities with the values of compassion, common sense, and unity, and we will accomplish even more in the next four years because we will do it together — united and stronger.”

Republican challenger Trever Nehls conceding the race in a post on Facebook on Wednesday, stating the following:

“While last night’s results did not go the way we wanted, I can’t thank enough all the volunteers and supporters who committed so much of their time to help our campaign. I was a hard fought campaign and I couldn’t have done it without y’all.

“Thank you to everyone who put your trust in me and please join me in praying for our country and county.

“We are clearly a very divided county and country and I pray we find a way to heal that division and become united once again.”