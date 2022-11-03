82º

2022 Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular: Grammy-award-winning disco icon Gloria Gaynor to headline annual city event

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Mayor's Holiday Spectacular, Christmas, Holidays
Mayor's Holiday Spectacular to take place December 6 at City Hall. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular is returning to Houston this holiday season!

Mayor Sylvester Turner officially announced the event lineup in a news conference that includes the traditional tree lighting on the square.

Grammy award-winning disco icon Gloria Gaynor, best known for her classic “I Will Survive” will perform at the annual city event as this year’s headliner.

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Gloria Gaynor accepts the award for best roots gospel album for "Testimony" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Gaynor will perform "I Will Survive" during a much scaled down 2020 New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) (2020 Invision)

The holiday event will feature roaming carolers, vendor markets, and Instagram-ready photo ops.

Houston families will get to enjoy live music, entertainment, and performers of all levels while anticipating the biggest star of all: the lighting of the official holiday tree. Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant and NRG Retail said this year’s tree will be 55.5 feet tall, decorated with 4,000 ornaments and nearly 100,000 energy-efficient LED lights.

Santa Claus will also make a stop at the event for photos with children.

The 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular will take place at City Hall on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

