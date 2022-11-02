Motorcyclist killed in crash after driver runs stop sign while turning onto North SH 6, police say

HOUSTON – A motorcycle driver died two days after being struck by a truck on Oct. 25 in the Bear Creek area, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported around 5:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of North State Highway 6.

Police said the victim was traveling on a black Triumph motorcycle southbound when the driver of a gray Toyota Tundra pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign on Groschke Road as he turned onto the highway. The motorcycle struck the back left side of the Toyota.

The motorcyclist was flown to Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center via Life Flight in critical condition.

Officers questioned the male driver, 55, of the Toyota.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 28.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.