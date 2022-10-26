73º

Who killed DeAndre Edwards? Reward offered for information on suspects involved in February’s deadly shooting in SE Houston

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

The shooting was reported at 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Tuam Street where DeAndre Edwards was found shot to death, police said. (Crime Stoppers Houston)

HOUSTON – A reward is being offered for information that will lead to identifying suspects involved in a deadly shooting in February in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Tuam Street where DeAndre Edwards was found shot to death, police said.

It was reported that Edwards was near a group of suspects in a park when a fight broke out. One of the suspects began shooting and Edwards was fatally struck.

The family of Edwards is asking for the public’s help to identify those involved in his murder.

Crime Stoppers is offering up $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

