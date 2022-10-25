Voting guide 101: Here are the major races to watch for Nov. 8 Texas midterm elections

HOUSTON – Texas voters will have a chance to cast their votes for the midterm elections on Nov. 8 for several statewide and local seats.

The governor’s race will be a big one as Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is in the race with Democrat Beto O’Rourke, once again, who can within three percentage of points of winning the governor’s seat. A Democrat has not held the seat since 1995 as Abbott seeks a third term.

Here are all the candidates who will be on the ballot in November:

Governor

Greg Abbott - Republican (Incumbent)

Beto O’Rourke - Democrat

Mark Tippetts - Libertarian

Delilah Barrios - Green Party

Attorney General

Ken Paxton - Republican (Incumbent)

Rochelle Garza - Democrat

Mark Ash - Libertarian

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick - Republican (Incumbent)

Mike Collier - Democrat

Shanna Steele - Libertarian

Agriculture Commissioner

Sid Miller - Republican (Incumbent)

Susan Hays - Democrat

Land Commissioner

Dawn Buckingham - Republican

Jay Kleberg - Democrat

Alfred Molision - Green Party

Comptroller

Glenn Hegar - Republican (Incumbent)

Luke Warford - Democrat

Jaime Andres Diez - Libertarian

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian - Republican (Incumbent)

Luke Warford - Democrat

Jaime Andres Diez - Libertarian

Hunter Crow - Green Party

Texas Supreme Court

Supreme Court Place 3

Debra Lehrmann - Republican (Incumbent)

Erin A. Nowell - Democrat

Tom Oxford - Libertarian

Supreme Court Place 5

Rececca Aizpuru Huddle - Republican (Incumbent)

Amanda Reichek - Democrat

Supreme Court Place 9

Evan Young - Republican

Julia Maldonado - Democrat

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Criminal Appeals Place 2

Mary Lou Keel

Criminal Appeals Place 5

Scott Walker - Republican (Incumbent)

Dana Huffman - Democrat

Harris County Judge

Lina Hidalgo - Democrat (Incumbent)

Alexandra Mealer - Republican

[Click here for the full list of candidates for the Nov. 8 Texas midterm elections]

RELATED: