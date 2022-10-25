72º

LIVE

Local News

Voting guide 101: Here are the major races to watch for Nov. 8 Texas midterm elections

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: texas, decision 2022, elections, voting
Ballot

HOUSTON – Texas voters will have a chance to cast their votes for the midterm elections on Nov. 8 for several statewide and local seats.

The governor’s race will be a big one as Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is in the race with Democrat Beto O’Rourke, once again, who can within three percentage of points of winning the governor’s seat. A Democrat has not held the seat since 1995 as Abbott seeks a third term.

Here are all the candidates who will be on the ballot in November:

Governor

  • Greg Abbott - Republican (Incumbent)
  • Beto O’Rourke - Democrat
  • Mark Tippetts - Libertarian
  • Delilah Barrios - Green Party

Attorney General

  • Ken Paxton - Republican (Incumbent)
  • Rochelle Garza - Democrat
  • Mark Ash - Libertarian

Lieutenant Governor

  • Dan Patrick - Republican (Incumbent)
  • Mike Collier - Democrat
  • Shanna Steele - Libertarian

Agriculture Commissioner

  • Sid Miller - Republican (Incumbent)
  • Susan Hays - Democrat

Land Commissioner

  • Dawn Buckingham - Republican
  • Jay Kleberg - Democrat
  • Alfred Molision - Green Party

Comptroller

  • Glenn Hegar - Republican (Incumbent)
  • Luke Warford - Democrat
  • Jaime Andres Diez - Libertarian

Railroad Commissioner

  • Wayne Christian - Republican (Incumbent)
  • Luke Warford - Democrat
  • Jaime Andres Diez - Libertarian
  • Hunter Crow - Green Party

Texas Supreme Court

Supreme Court Place 3
  • Debra Lehrmann - Republican (Incumbent)
  • Erin A. Nowell - Democrat
  • Tom Oxford - Libertarian
Supreme Court Place 5
  • Rececca Aizpuru Huddle - Republican (Incumbent)
  • Amanda Reichek - Democrat
Supreme Court Place 9
  • Evan Young - Republican
  • Julia Maldonado - Democrat

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Criminal Appeals Place 2
  • Mary Lou Keel
Criminal Appeals Place 5
  • Scott Walker - Republican (Incumbent)
  • Dana Huffman - Democrat

Harris County Judge

  • Lina Hidalgo - Democrat (Incumbent)
  • Alexandra Mealer - Republican

[Click here for the full list of candidates for the Nov. 8 Texas midterm elections]

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email