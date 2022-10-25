Voting guide 101: Here are the major races to watch for Nov. 8 Texas midterm elections

HOUSTON – Texas voters will have a chance to cast their votes for the midterm elections on Nov. 8 for several statewide and local seats.
The governor’s race will be a big one as Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is in the race with Democrat Beto O’Rourke, once again, who can within three percentage of points of winning the governor’s seat. A Democrat has not held the seat since 1995 as Abbott seeks a third term.
Here are all the candidates who will be on the ballot in November:
Governor
- Greg Abbott - Republican (Incumbent)
- Beto O’Rourke - Democrat
- Mark Tippetts - Libertarian
- Delilah Barrios - Green Party
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton - Republican (Incumbent)
- Rochelle Garza - Democrat
- Mark Ash - Libertarian
Lieutenant Governor
- Dan Patrick - Republican (Incumbent)
- Mike Collier - Democrat
- Shanna Steele - Libertarian
Agriculture Commissioner
- Sid Miller - Republican (Incumbent)
- Susan Hays - Democrat
Land Commissioner
- Dawn Buckingham - Republican
- Jay Kleberg - Democrat
- Alfred Molision - Green Party
Comptroller
- Glenn Hegar - Republican (Incumbent)
- Luke Warford - Democrat
- Jaime Andres Diez - Libertarian
Railroad Commissioner
- Wayne Christian - Republican (Incumbent)
- Luke Warford - Democrat
- Jaime Andres Diez - Libertarian
- Hunter Crow - Green Party
Texas Supreme Court
Supreme Court Place 3
- Debra Lehrmann - Republican (Incumbent)
- Erin A. Nowell - Democrat
- Tom Oxford - Libertarian
Supreme Court Place 5
- Rececca Aizpuru Huddle - Republican (Incumbent)
- Amanda Reichek - Democrat
Supreme Court Place 9
- Evan Young - Republican
- Julia Maldonado - Democrat
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
Criminal Appeals Place 2
- Mary Lou Keel
Criminal Appeals Place 5
- Scott Walker - Republican (Incumbent)
- Dana Huffman - Democrat
Harris County Judge
- Lina Hidalgo - Democrat (Incumbent)
- Alexandra Mealer - Republican
