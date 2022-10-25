Man shot, killed in north Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed in north Harris County Tuesday.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Cypress Station.
Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to HCSO, no suspects are in custody at this time.
Investigators are at the scene trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
@HCSOTexas responded to an incident at 910 Cypress Station. Responding deputies located a male deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. No suspects are in custody at this time. CSI & Homicide Investigators are responding. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/xLNCshUJc7— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 25, 2022