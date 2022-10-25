69º

Man shot, killed in north Harris County, HCSO says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed in north Harris County Tuesday.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Cypress Station.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to HCSO, no suspects are in custody at this time.

Investigators are at the scene trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

