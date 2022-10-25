1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at gas station in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – One man is dead and another man is in critical condition following a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Officers and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting at a Chevron gas station located at 2705 Reed Rd. around 1:53 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind the Chevron and another man who had been shot in his chest and torso inside the gas station. Investigators said the man who was shot in the head was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD, the surviving victim was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.

Homicide investigators are at the scene working with crime scene units to process the evidence.