18-year-old girl struck by vehicle behind Benjamin Davis High School in hit-and-run incident, Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle behind Benjamin Davis High School Monday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

Deputies were called to the 12500 block of Ella Boulevard in reference to a child being struck by a vehicle.

update: The victim is an 18 year female. https://t.co/YZ2ljhGCls — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) October 24, 2022

According to Herman, the vehicle fled the scene but deputies detained a possible suspect near Spears/Watson Crossing.

Herman said the teen was initially being treated for her injuries by EMS at the scene but was later transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.