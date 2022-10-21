Who killed Eddie? Reward offered for suspect wanted in Oct. 9 shooting in southwest Houston

Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed Eddie Lanier III in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed another man earlier this month.

Police said Eddie Lanier III was shot and killed inside his vehicle on Oct. 9 at 9:47 p.m. in the 12800 block of Dunlap in southwest Houston.

Officers do not know what led to the shooting at this time.

The victim’s family hopes any witnesses or community members come forward to help identify the alleged suspect.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.