Surf Lakes signs agreement to build ‘biggest surf park development on the planet’ in Austin in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas – A 12-acre Surf Lake is coming to Austin as early as mid-2023 after the company signed an exclusive territory agreement to build “the biggest surf park development on the planet,” according to a release.

The 400-acre ‘Pura Vida’ community, purchased by local developers, will be located just south of Austin’s international airport, the company stated.

The Surf Lake will be surrounded by a sandy beach, boardwalks, restaurants, hotels, retail shopping, and residency. Pura Vida is on track to be the largest integrated wave pool development in the world, according to the release.

Surf Lakes Holdings Ltd provides a technologically advanced wave-generating device and bathymetric reef designs to wave park project developers around the world, according to the release.

